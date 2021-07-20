Isle of Man Liverpool ferry terminal could cost extra £13m
The Manx government may need to spend an extra £13.8m on the new Isle of Man ferry terminal project in Liverpool, it has emerged.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the money was needed to tackle several "unforeseen problems".
They include staffing difficulties, a shortage of materials and costs associated with meeting Covid rules.
Some £38m has already been approved for the project, which began in November 2019 and was already £5m over-budget.
In April, Mr Baker said the spending had run to £5m over budget and was likely to "increase significantly".
The new terminal is being built at the Princes Half Tide Dock, not far from the existing terminal at Pier Head.
The development, which was due to be completed in March 2022, was now "likely to move into the following year", Mr Baker warned.
"The effects of the pandemic continue to be felt and should not be underestimated in a project of this scale," he added.
Other challenges outlined by the Department of Infrastructure were "protecting the quay wall from possible future damage", as well as finding hundreds of voids, culverts and shafts that needed "urgent remediation".
The project will be debated again by politicians at the July sitting of Tynwald.
