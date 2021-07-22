Covid: First dose walk-in vaccine clinics on Isle of Man
First doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are being offered without an appointment for the first time on the Isle of Man.
The first of three walk-in clinics is open between 09:00 and 12:00 BST at the Douglas vaccination hub.
A government spokesman said doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab would be offered to anyone aged 18 and over on a "first come, first served basis".
About 89% of adults on the island have already received their first jab, while about 78% have now been given both.
Health Minister David Ashford previously warned that the focus of the island's vaccine programme would soon turn to a booster programme, which would lead to a wait of "several months" for any future first doses.
Two further clinics will be held on 27 and 28 July, both offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Appointments for second jabs will be arranged on an appointment basis after an eight-week interval.
A government spokesman said anyone who attends the Oxford-AstraZeneca clinic is "reminded of the UK's JCVI advice" over the jab, and the relevant information should be "fully understood before consenting to the vaccination".
Those under the age of 40 have been offered an alternative to the jab since May, following concerns over a potential link between the vaccine and rare blood clots.
The drive to increase the number of people vaccinated comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The number of active cases has risen swiftly to 1,337, with four people being treated in Noble's Hospital.
