Covid: Isle of Man border restrictions further eased
- Published
A further relaxation of the Isle of Man's Covid-19 border restrictions has come into force.
The changes mean children under the age of 12 and fully vaccinated people arriving from countries on England's green and amber lists are exempt from testing and isolation on arrival.
It brings those travellers into line with anyone arriving from the Common Travel Area.
Those not fully vaccinated must still test negative before leaving isolation.
Tynwald approved the new rules on Friday following a three-and-a-half hour debate, in the final scheduled sitting of the current administration.
The new rules also mean those who have received the single dose Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson are now also classed as fully vaccinated and anyone who tests positive for the virus will no longer be subject to an exit test before leaving isolation.
Tynwald members originally voted against debating the regulations on Thursday when 10 MHKs rejected a bid to suspend standing orders to do so.
However, the changes where brought back the following day on an additional supplementary order paper, and were ultimately approved by politicians.
