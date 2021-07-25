Crews called to three machine fires on Isle of Man
Fire crews in the Isle of Man have been called to three agricultural machine fires in as many days.
A tractor was on fire in a field near the Ronague Road on Friday, evening, another tractor fire in Greeba was extinguished on Saturday morning.
Crews worked to put out a blaze on a telescopic handler in Ballaugh, stopping it from spreading to a nearby barn housing livestock.
The incidents are believed to be purely coincidental, the fire service said.
