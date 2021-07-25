BBC News

Crews called to three machine fires on Isle of Man

Published
image copyrightIsle of Man Fire & Rescue Service
image captionA fire in Ballaugh was stopped from spreading to a nearby barn housing livestock

Fire crews in the Isle of Man have been called to three agricultural machine fires in as many days.

A tractor was on fire in a field near the Ronague Road on Friday, evening, another tractor fire in Greeba was extinguished on Saturday morning.

Crews worked to put out a blaze on a telescopic handler in Ballaugh, stopping it from spreading to a nearby barn housing livestock.

The incidents are believed to be purely coincidental, the fire service said.

image copyrightIsle of Man Fire & Rescue Service
image captionA tractor was on fire in a field near the Ronague Road on Friday
image copyrightIsle of Man Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe incidents are believed to be purely coincidental, the fire service said

