Heathrow route to end after Isle of Man government pulls support
Flights between the Isle of Man and Heathrow Airport will end on 11 August after a government subsidy for the route was pulled, Loganair has said.
The flights had been underwritten during the island's border closure.
Chief Commercial Officer Kay Ryan said a rebound in passenger numbers had been "slower-than-expected" and the route was "not viable" without extra funding.
The government said although it was "regrettable" it was a "commercial decision" by the company.
'Unwelcome surprise'
In March it was revealed the Manx government had spent more than £4.5m subsidising flights between the island and airports in Manchester, Liverpool and London during the pandemic.
The arrangements have now been discontinued as travel restrictions have significantly eased recently.
The government said "the resumption of commercial flights to the South East of England" meant it was now time to "step away and allow the aviation sector to cater for demand in a competitive marketplace".
Subsidising the flights was an "important strategic decision" taken at the right time to support the island's economic and social interest, it added.
Ms Ryan said scrapping the support had "come as an unwelcome surprise that the Isle of Man government foresees no continuing requirement for the route".
Flights between the island and Manchester and Liverpool, including patient transfer services, are expected to continue.
