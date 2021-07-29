Covid: Child criteria for vaccines extended to over 12s
- Published
Some children over 12 will be offered a coronavirus vaccine on the Isle of Man.
Those who live with people who are immunocompromised will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, along with children aged 12-15 with underlying health conditions.
It follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and brings the island into line with the UK.
Clinically vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds are already eligible for the jab.
Under the changes, anyone who will turn 18 within the following three months can now also be vaccinated.
Appointments can be booked via the usual 111 helpline.
About 89% of adults on the island have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 80% having received both jabs.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk