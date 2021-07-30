National Sports Centre: Final stage of flumes revamp begins
The final phase of work on the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre has restarted after years of delays - including plans to revamp the play pool and flumes.
Specialist contractors from the UK have been brought in to finish the job.
The £4.2m refurbishment project began in August 2018 with work due to be completed by May 2019.
By August 2019 the main pool reopened after a three-month delay but the play pool and flumes have remained closed.
Sport and Culture Minister Alex Allinson has apologised for the ongoing delays.
'Temporary closures'
He explained they had some complications with the workers being able to arrive on the island due to Covid restrictions.
However, he said they were now working to complete the final phase "as soon as possible."
There may be some temporary closures to the entire pool hall in the meantime, Dr Allinson said.
"We don't have a predicted timescale" he added, reluctant to provide a new completion date for the project.
"When I've tried to give dates before I've actually let people down".
Instead Dr Allinson said he wanted to update people on a regular basis.
