Motorcyclist killed in Isle of Man Mountain Road crash
- Published
A motorcyclist visiting the Isle of Man from the UK has died following a crash on the A18 Mountain Road.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened shortly before 16:00 BST.
The road was closed to traffic between Brandywell and the Creg Ny Baa for more than four hours.
The man's family in the UK has been informed, and no further details would be released at this stage, an Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said.
The road was busy at the time of the crash and officers had already spoken to several witnesses at the scene, some of whom had dashcam footage, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.