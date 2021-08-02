Man jailed for using stolen car to transport stolen goods
A man who stole a car and told a woman he had a knife while trying to steal cannabis from her has been jailed for two years.
Gavin Patterson admitted a string of offences between June and December last year.
The court heard he had been charged with driving while banned the day before he stole a car and used it to move stolen goods.
The 37-year-old also pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour on Friday.
The court heard he had previously been disqualified from driving and had not retaken his driving test.
On 5 June last year he was arrested after reversing into a one-way sign at Noble's Hospital, forcing a returning ambulance to stop sharply, and was formally charged over the incident on 16 November.
The next day he stole a car from outside an address in St Catherine's Drive in Douglas, before using it to transport several items stolen from a boat, including marine flares and a compass, to a property in Heather Crescent.
Witnesses reported him to police after seeing him unloading the items and placing them behind a van on the driveway.
'No business'
Patterson was arrested at his girlfriend's home in Nursery Avenue, where a further search recovered items from the stolen car, including a fire extinguisher and a case of beer.
On 10 December, while on bail, he arranged to buy cannabis from a woman at an address in Marathon Road via Snapchat.
At the property he placed a bag of the drug in his pocket, and when challenged by the woman said he had a knife before fleeing the property.
Sentencing him, Deemster Graeme Cook said he it was only good fortune that nobody had been hurt and he had "no business driving on public roads".
Patterson was also banned from driving for three years.
