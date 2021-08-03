Bid to de-register Cosy Nook three months after protection granted
- Published
A bid to de-register two historic Manx cottages in the south of the island has been made just three months after they were added to the protected buildings register.
Port Erin Commissioners have applied to the government to have the protection of the former cafe scrapped.
Commissioner Godfrey Egee said de-registration would allow new plans for the site to be drawn up.
Rushen Heritage Trust (RHT) said the application would "waste more time".
Registration prevents any major work on a building without special permission.
In its application for de-registration, the commissioners said the buildings had already been significantly altered, were in a poor state structurally and contained asbestos.
The village commissioners previously voted to replace the existing buildings, which date back to the 1800s, with an Art Deco-style new café.
Mr Egee told the Local Democracy Reporting Service those plans had been withdrawn and the bid for de-registration was not a ploy to "push through the original design".
The new board, which was elected on 22 July, would now "come up with something very sympathetic to the Cosy Nook with a bit of luck", he said.
"By de-registering now it would enable the new incoming board to review and agree a plan of going forward," he added.
RHT director Hugh Davidson said while he was "pleased" the previous plans had been withdrawn, he was "very surprised" by the application for de-registration.
It should now be a priority to "urgently" bring the site "back into active seaside cafe use", he said.
"This application to de-register, which in our view has little chance of success, will waste more time, and should also be withdrawn," he added.
A decision on de-registering the building is yet to be made by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
