Isle of Man TT: Red-and-black zebra crossings 'safer' for TT competitors
- Published
Two red-and-black zebra crossings are set to be installed in Kirk Michael as part of TT safety improvements.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said red asphalt will replace the white painted markings which posed a hazard to TT competitors.
A spokesman said although the markings "appear different" they had the "same legal status as standard crossings".
Currently there are no zebra crossings on the TT course because of the grip risk to accelerating motorcycles.
Both new additions will be on the A3 Main Road in the village, which is part of the TT course, near Douglas Road corner and at the junction with the Baltic and Balleira Roads.
The DOI spokesman said: "This new style of crossing creates a satisfactory balance between the needs of the village and those of race organisers."
The new installations were "in response to community wishes for more formal pedestrian crossings" in Kirk Michael, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk