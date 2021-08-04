Isle of Man businesses seek support from next government
Manx businesses are calling for more support from the next government after a "tough couple of years".
A Chamber of Commerce think tank survey found recruiting suitable staff was an issue for the majority of businesses.
Chairwoman Claire Watterson said the biggest message was a call for "a government that listens to" and addresses concerns "promptly".
The highest number of responses of the 78 members that took part came from finance and insurance service sectors.
Ms Watterson said after a difficult period for business, with Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the private sector was looking for "support from the government to get back on their feet, to build things back up again" so that they were "still standing here in 10, 20 or 50 years-time".
She said the chamber's 500-business strong membership was "very varied" and included industries from agriculture and quarries to tourism and finance, representing about 20,000 employees.
Throughout the pandemic government has offered a number of financial support schemes to businesses impacted by Covid-19.
'Engage actively'
Ms Watterson said their members were looking for a more joined up approach when it came to the needs of businesses, rather than just financial aid.
"Quite a few of our businesses find that there's a lack of cohesion between the government departments. They're looking for a government that works together to provide solutions," she said.
The results of the survey will now be condensed into five questions to put to each candidate standing in September's general election.
Ms Watterson said they were "hoping that they will engage actively with business and actively with chamber" to listen to the Manx business community to address issues and look at "how they can remedy those".
The Isle of Man's general election is taking place on 23 September.
