Covid-19: Isle of Man's death toll rises to 33 as two more die
- Published
Two more people on the Isle of Man have died with Covid-19, taking the total death toll on the island to 33.
One patient died in Noble's Hospital and the other person's death "occurred in the community", a government spokeswoman said.
Four people have died with Covid-19 on the island in the last five days.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he was "incredibly sad to learn that two [more] people have lost their lives".
No further details were available about where the community death had occurred at this stage, Health Minister David Ashford said.
There are currently 1,085 active cases of the virus on the island, with 90 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.
Thirteen people are currently receiving hospital treatment, two of whom are in intensive care.
'Vulnerable residents'
A ban on visiting at Manx Care's adult residential homes has been extended as a result of the current spread of the virus on the island.
Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas will stay closed for a further 14 days due to an outbreak of the virus in the home.
Mr Ashford previously confirmed that two patients at the facility had tested positive for Covid-19, however it is unclear how many residents or staff are now affected.
Manx Care said five other residential homes remain closed to visitors for a further seven days.
In exceptional circumstances some visitors may be allowed on compassionate grounds, the health body confirmed.
Jonathan Carey, head of Adult Social Care Operations said extending the care home visiting ban was "not a decision that's been taken lightly", but they had a "duty of care to protect our vulnerable residents and our staff".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk