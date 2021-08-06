Covid: About 8,000 adults on Isle of Man yet to register for vaccine
About 8,000 adults who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine on the Isle of Man have not come forward for one, the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle said while "huge strides" had been made with the vaccine rollout the figure was "concerning".
He said that although it was "always personal choice" people should "think carefully" before deciding.
Almost 90% of the 72,484 eligible adults have had at least one dose, and about 83% have now had both jabs.
The government said in a snapshot of hospital admissions from earlier this week seven out of 10 people in hospital under the age of 80, had not been vaccinated.
Mr Quayle said: "I know there are those who cannot be vaccinated, but I am assured medically that we are talking tens of people who are not recommended to have it, not thousands of people."
Prison outbreak
Four people died in five days during the current Covid-19 outbreak, taking the island's death toll to 33.
There are currently 983 active cases of the virus. Fourteen people are being treated in Noble's Hospital with two in intensive care.
As a result of the high case numbers, a ban on visiting at six Manx Care adult residential homes has been extended.
Visiting at Isle of Man Prison has also now been suspended as a result of a "small number" of prisoners testing positive on one wing.
Prisoners in those areas are subject to the facility's "black regime", which severely restricts time outside of cells.
Other wings in the prison would continue to operate in their own "bubbles" and the visitor ban would be "kept under regular review", a spokeswoman said.
