Outgoing Manx politician criticises 'anti-car' policy
- Published
An outgoing Manx politician has told drivers to "stand up for themselves" against an "anti-car" agenda.
Chris Robertshaw MHK has accused the government of using its Active Travel scheme "to beat drivers up".
The government wants to increase the number of people who cycle and walk by creating more dedicated pathways.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said it was "about the right form of transport in the right location".
However Mr Robertshaw told the Local Democracy Reporting Service you could do all of that without inconveniencing drivers.
"By hampering drivers you don't necessarily encourage active travel per se... it's about time drivers started standing up for themselves," he said.
In response Mr Baker said: "We are trying to move forward and embrace different modes of transport around the island.
"There are some journeys that have to be made by car and we need that as part of the mix as well."
'Anti-driver'
The government published a 15-year plan for Douglas in October 2020, which included a new bridge over the quay and creating more cycle lanes, to improve access around the town and alleviate congestion.
In Ramsey, a disused railway line has been turned into a new cycle lane as a safe route for children to get to school.
Mr Robertshaw, the former policy and reform minister, said he hoped the issue would be seriously discussed by election candidates.
He is retiring from politics and said he believed the island was "moving into an environment where we're actually becoming anti-car, anti-driver".
"Of course the climate change issue matters, of course the active travel issue matters but there is the rest of the world that must continue to exist and to be provided for," he added.
