Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 36 as three more die
- Published
Three more people have died after catching Covid-19 on the Isle of Man, taking the island's death toll to 36.
Two of those who died were patients in Noble's Hospital, while the third death happened "in the community", a government spokesman said.
There are currently 804 active cases of the virus on the island and 12 people are being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the latest deaths were "extremely sad".
The latest announcement follows four deaths in five days last week.
Mr Quayle said: "On behalf of the government, I extend my sincere condolences to family and friends."
About 90% of the 72,484 adults eligible for a vaccination have now received at least one jab, while 84% have been given both.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk