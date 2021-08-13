Santon crash: Driver found guilty of causing girlfriend's death
A man whose girlfriend died after he lost control of his car and crashed head-on into a van has been convicted of causing death by careless driving.
Douglas Courthouse was told Jay Waters, 22, was "simply driving too quickly into the corner for the conditions" when he crashed on A5 New Castletown Road in Santon on 25 October 2019.
Nineteen-year-old Katie Robley, who was a passenger, died a day later.
Thanking the jury, Deemster Graeme Cook said the case was "absolutely tragic".
The court heard the couple had spent the evening in Douglas before heading home to Ms Robley's sister's house in Ballasalla, where the pair had been staying, via the A5.
The jury was told Waters overtook three other cars between the area of The Forge and the bottom of Brown Cow Hill, but while witnesses noted his Ford Fiesta had been travelling fast, the overtaking did not cause them undue concern.
His car was out of sight of the other drivers on the road when he crashed at about 22:30 BST.
Expert evidence suggested he had lost control of his car coming out of a bend just after the Santon Motel and struck a kerb, spinning into the path of a Ford Transit van.
The jury heard tests of the road had shown while there had been earlier rainfall, tyre grip at the crash site had not been affected by other contaminants.
In a statement given to police in June 2020, which was read to the jury, Waters said he could not recall the crash or the evening before it, but the court was told there was no medical evidence to back up his claim.
Prosecutors said he had been "simply driving too quickly into the corner for the conditions".
The van driver suffered fractures to both feet in the collision and Waters was also badly hurt.
The 22-year-old was also convicted of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Thanking the jury for their service, Deemster Cook said their task had not been "easy" as everyone in court knew the "tragic consequences" of the crash.
Waters will be sentenced on 4 November.
