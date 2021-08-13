Isle of Man fishing: New size limits on crab and lobster catches
The Manx fishing industry faces new minimum size limits on crab and lobster catches from next month.
The changes are being imposed to allow stocks to grow so that the fishery can be more profitable in the future.
People in the potting sector, which is worth more than £2 million a year to the Isle of Man's economy, said the restrictions would be welcomed by most.
The new rules are also being introduced to bring the island in line with rules in the UK.
The shell size for landed brown crabs will increase by 10mm to 140mm, with European lobsters moved up to 8mm in September and then to 90mm next year.
Tynwald backed the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) proposal in July.
Commercial crab fisherman John Henley described the move as "fantastic".
"Short-term there may be some impact, but in future the grounds will become much healthier," he said.
Fish producer Nick Pledger, from Island Seafare, echoed his response, adding that "there may be initial pain for some involved... but there will be long-term benefits from stock recovery".
Other changes from DEFA include a new policy to manage licences which are not being used.
People will have to prove they have a track record of catching lobster and crab on a commercial level before they get permission to fish.
