Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 37 after another person dies
- Published
Another person has died with Covid-19 on the Isle of Man taking the island's death toll to 37, the government has confirmed.
The island resident had not been receiving treatment at Noble's Hospital, a spokesman said.
He said the government was "deeply saddened" to announce the death.
There are currently 670 active cases of the virus on the island, 12 of whom are receiving hospital treatment with one person in intensive care.
About 90% of eligible adults on the island have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while about 84% have now received both jabs.
The latest announcement follows three deaths earlier this week.
The government spokesman said: "We're deeply saddened to announce the death of an Island resident from Covid-19. They were not receiving hospital treatment.
"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk