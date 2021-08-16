Covid-19: Isle of Man care homes begin phased reopening
- Published
Residential homes ran by Manx Care are beginning a phased reopening after they were shut amid rising cases of coronavirus.
Eight care homes on the Isle of Man were closed to visitors and new admissions after "increased levels of community transmission".
Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas will stay shut due to "the continued outbreak of Covid-19 in the home".
It was the first care home to close in July after Covid cases emerged there.
'Particular vulnerability'
The first homes to reopen are Southlands and the Gansey Unit in Port St Mary, Sweetbriar at Thie Meanagh in Douglas, and Cummal Mooar and Reayrt Skyal in Ramsey.
Strict restrictions remain in place for at least two weeks, including compulsory lateral flow tests for visitors.
Visits are limited to one person for a maximum of 15 minutes and PPE must be worn.
Chairman of Manx Care Andrew Foster said: "Because of the particular vulnerability of the elderly it was necessary to place visiting restrictions on the care homes, and I know how unpopular that will have been at the time."
But he said it was "good news that we can start making visiting easier".
There are currently 582 active cases of Covid-19 on the island, with 12 people being treated in hospital.
Meanwhile more than 60,500 people have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
The guidance on care homes is due to be reviewed on 27 August.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk