Isle of Man: Red Arrows return to Manx skies
- Published
The Red Arrows are set to perform their iconic aerobatics over the Isle of Man for the first time since 2019.
They will fly over Douglas bay on the Super Manx bank holiday weekend, created for the second year by moving the TT's senior race day.
The RAF display team performance on 28 August has been set up by Manx Radio.
Managing Director Chris Sully said it was "something positive for people to focus on" after a difficult 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Sully, who previously worked for the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) based in Cyprus where the Red Arrows regularly train, said he also hoped the event would encourage people to spend money in Douglas.
Shops, bars and restaurants, have been hit by the ongoing promenade refurbishment scheme, he said.
The display has been supported by the government's Domestic Events Fund and private firm International Financial Group Limited.
The display is due to begin at 14:30 BST with live commentary on Manx Radio.
