Covid: Manx walk-in vaccine clinics for 16 and 17-year-olds
- Published
Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are to begin for 16 and 17-year-olds on the Isle of Man, the government has said.
The first session, offering the Pfizer jab, takes place on Saturday between 11:00 and 15:00 BST.
A second session will be held the following Wednesday between 14:30 and 16:00.
Those attending will be offered a single jab, in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Under the latest roll-out only those who live with an immunosuppressed person, are clinically vulnerable themselves, or are within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment to be given as part of the adult vaccination programme.
All those using the walk-in clinics, which will be held at the Douglas vaccination hub on Market Street, must have registered via the 111 helpline in advance.
Almost 90% of adults on the island have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, while about 84% have been given two jabs.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk