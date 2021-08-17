Covid: Manx lateral flow test home deliveries to begin
Free home deliveries of instant Covid home testing kits will begin later this week, the government has confirmed.
Packs of seven lateral flow tests can be ordered online and will be delivered via courier.
The tests will be available for next day delivery six days a week from Wednesday.
The government previously said stocks of 130,000 tests would be delivered to the island each week following a surge in demand.
The numbers mean a 10-day supply will be maintained, a government spokeswoman said.
Home deliveries will be limited to one seven-test pack per person each week, and adults without Covid symptoms are advised to limit testing to twice weekly.
The kits will also remain available for collection from pharmacies and civic centres.
The decision to award the contract for home deliveries to Manx Independent Carriers for a four-week trial period has been criticised by the Communication Workers Union, which represents postal staff on the island.
A spokesman said giving the contract to a private firm was not the best use of taxpayers' money as the Isle of Man Post Office was already publically owned.
The post office said it was "disappointed to learn that an interim arrangement had been made with someone else", as it had been in talks with the government over a potential delivery service for the tests in recent months.
The government spokeswoman said the awarding of contracts took into account a combination of pricing and quality factors and did not favour statutory boards.
A further procurement process for a longer contract would be carried out in due course, she added.
