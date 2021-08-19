Douglas £26m junction reopening delayed again
The reopening of a major junction onto Douglas Promenade has been delayed once again.
The first of two new oval roundabouts at the turning onto Broadway had been due to be completed this week.
The structures faced ridicule when work to install them began earlier this year.
It is unclear when the "roundel" will be fully opened to traffic, although the full refurbishment is still due to be completed by late September.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Infrastructure said the "short delay" was due to the contractor "experiencing some issues with the final surfacing" on the carriageway.
The £26m revamp, which was originally expected to be completed by October 2020, has been beset with numerous delays since it was started in September 2018.
