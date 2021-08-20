Isle of Man refugee policy change ruled out before election
A decision on housing refugees from Afghanistan on the Isle of Man would be a matter for the next administration, the government has said.
A spokesman said such a move would "mark a major policy announcement" so would need to be considered after September's general election.
It follows a call by a Christian Aid campaigner for the Isle of Man to take in Afghans who had been displaced.
The current administration previously ruled out taking in Syrian refugees.
The spokesman said the government was "monitoring the situation" with a view to possibly contributing to a "Live Appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee".
The island's allocated appeals budget of £600,000 had been used for donations in the last two years, he added.
The House of Keys general election takes place on 23 September.
