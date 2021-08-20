Douglas attack: Men jailed for 'barbaric thuggery'
- Published
Two men who kicked and punched a stranger in a "nasty and unprovoked attack" during a night out have been jailed.
The court heard the pair were drunk when they attacked the victim in Duke Street in Douglas town centre during the early hours of the morning.
James Maginn, 21, and Jamie Watson, 22, both pleaded guilty to affray.
Deemster Graeme Cook described their actions on 24 April as "barbaric thuggery".
Maginn, of Oak Avenue in Douglas, was jailed for seven months, and Watson, of Falcon Cliff Terrace in the town, was handed a six-month prison sentence.
The victim, who did not know the pair, had been out with friends at a fancy dress party on the evening of 23 April and had left the 1886 bar at about 02:00 BST the following morning with a group of friends, the court was told.
'Set upon'
CCTV showed the group was then approached by Maginn and Watson, who were also with a group of friends, with Maginn stopping to speak to the victim.
He was then seen to kick the victim's legs out from under him and punch him several times.
Although Watson was not initially involved in the attack, he later joined in kicking and punching the victim while he was on the floor.
A member of the public who tried to intervene was also punched during the incident.
Deemster Cook said people on the island were "entitled" to go out for a drink for as long as they wanted and "not be set upon by thugs".
"It appals me this level of violence on people simply having a night out," he said.
Jailing the pair was necessary as there "must be a deterrent" to prevent similar behaviour in future, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk