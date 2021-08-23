Ballasalla junction plans to be revised over congestion fears
- Published
The government has promised to revise plans for a £1.9m junction after locals expressed concerns about congestion.
Developer Dandara's bypass around Ballasalla will include an exit at Balthane Corner, which the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has proposed several options for.
However, residents believe the options could cause congestion in the village and queues from the nearby airport.
The DoI have promised to come back with new proposals following the feedback.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said traffic lights, a larger roundabout or two new junctions were being considered as ways to connect the A5 road with the bypass, with the DoI considering a four-way junction with lights as the safest and cheapest option.
Fears of queues
Malew Commissioner Richard Lewis said he feared those responsible for making the decision on the plans had already made up their minds.
"If you have got lights there, you are going to get traffic building up," he said.
"It is just going to sit there, especially during the school run."
Ballasalla resident Eddie Power said the lights option risked causing queues from the nearby airport and into the village and traffic "coming up from Colby will still be a problem too".
The new bypass, which will largely be built by the developer as part of their scheme for a nearby 282-home estate, is aimed at easing traffic flow through Ballasalla and making journeys from the south of the island quicker.
Dandara hopes to complete work on a new roundabout on Glashen Hill and the new road up to Railway Terrace by Easter 2022.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk