Disabled Isle of Man bus users raise accessibility issues
- Published
Disabled Isle of Man bus users have complained of regularly facing accessibility issues as a new survey is launched.
The questionnaire is being run by the Department of Infrastructure.
Beth Martin, director and coordinator of Isle of Man Disability Networks, has welcomed the move, hoping it will ensure "all people are listened to".
She said many wanted to see "different ways of doing things", such as portable ramps kept on all buses.
Jennifer Friel, 43, lives in Douglas and suffers from fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.
She said using a mobility scooter has given her much more freedom but she relies on public transport for for longer journeys.
She added: "Mentally it is really hard, you get excited to go out and then your can't get anywhere. It's absolutely dire".
'Independence'
Elsewhere, 48-year-old wheelchair user Stephen Underwood from Foxdale and mobility scooter user Eric Corkish, 65, from Ramsey, have both criticised access to bus stops.
One survey question asks whether all stops should be made accessible at an average cost of £6,500 each.
Mr Underwood said making all stops level and as clear as possible would make it "easier and safer for everybody".
Mr Corkish said the wider issue was a lack of 'dropped kerbs' to mount the pavement.
However others, including 28-year-old Juan Greggor from Peel, praised the Manx buses as "some of the best" he has come across.
Mr Greggor is blind and uses a guide dog and said the buses give him independence.
The survey closes on 27 September.
