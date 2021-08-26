Isle of Man elections: Sixty-five to contest House of Keys election
Sixty-five candidates will contest next month's Isle of Man House of Keys general election.
The deadline for people to submit their nomination papers to represent voters closed on Wednesday.
There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 House of Keys constituencies and the successful candidates' term of office will run until 2026.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on Thursday 23 September.
The newly-elected MHKs will be sworn in at a special sitting on 28 September and later the same day the members will appoint a new Speaker for the House of Keys.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle, who has announced his retirement from politics, remains as leader of the Manx government until 5 October. His successor will be elected on 12 October.
The full list of candidates is:
Arbory, Castletown and Malew
- Graham Cregeen
- Stephen Crowther
- Timothy Glover
- Jason Moorhouse
Ayre and Michael
- Timothy Baker
- Sosthene Boussougou
- Alfred Cannan
- Philip Corkill
- Timothy Johnston
- Duncan Livingston
- Paul Weatherall
- Madeleine Westall
Douglas Central
- Damian Ciapelli
- Ann Corlett
- Sara Hackman
- Christopher Thomas
Douglas East
- Clare Barber
- Joney Faragher
- Peter Gilmour
- Michael Josem
- Jonathan Joughin
- Christine Urquhart
- Amanda Walker
Douglas North
- David Ashford
- Kevin Oliphant-Smith
- Ralph Peake
- John Wannenburgh
Douglas South
- Claire Christian
- Gerard Higgins
- Sarah Maltby
- Stephen Quine
Garff
- Daphne Caine
- Martyn Perkins
- Andrew Smith
- James Smith
- Gareth Young
Glenfaba and Peel
- Geoffrey Boot
- Trevor Cowin
- Timothy Crookall
- Leo Cussons
- Raymond Harmer
- Michael Lee
- Kate Lord-Brennan
Middle
- David Fowler
- Keiran Hannifin
- Alison Lynch
- Stuart Peters
- Jane Poole-Wilson
Onchan
- Robert Callister
- James Cherry
- Julie Edge
- John Michael Leather
- Peter Willer
Ramsey
- Alex Allinson
- Robert Douglas Cowell
- Lawrie Lee Hooper
- Jonathan Kinrade
- Simon Mann
- Luke Parker
- Leonard Singer
- Erica Spencer
Rushen
- Michelle Haywood
- Mark Kemp
- Andrew Langan-Newton
- Juan Watterson
