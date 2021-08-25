Isle of Man's slave trade links highlighted by heritage project
- Published
The Isle of Man's historic role as a port for ships trading in slaves has been highlighted in a heritage project.
The story has been published by Manx National Heritage and the One World Centre.
Phil Craine from the development charity said many people were unaware of this part of Manx history.
Last year the Hardy Commission called for the island to acknowledge its past links with slavery after a Black Lives Matter march took place in Douglas.
The online project, Transatlantic Slave Trade Connections to Peel, highlights how goods were bought to the island which would then be traded for slaves in Africa.
'Significant involvement'
Based on a guided walk of Peel, it gives an audio and visual tour of how the town's traders profited from slavery in the 18th century due to the Isle of Man's duty-free status.
Mr Craine said: "We know about the island's role in smuggling, but there is not much consciousness about our significant involvement in the slave trade.
"By learning about the past, we can better understand how global inequalities have arisen and that we are connected to them through our history."
The project shows how ships leaving Liverpool stopped at island ports to purchase goods like beads and mirrors, which were then sold in Africa in exchange for slaves.
Crews, which often included Manx seamen, would then sell the slaves at Caribbean ports, returning with goods such as coffee, rum and sugar.
Those items were left in warehouses on the Isle of Man to avoid paying duties, and later smuggled over to England.
Anthea Young from Manx National Heritage said: "The online platform helps provide digital access to a wide range of learners around the globe, but helps island people learn about the hidden histories on their doorstep."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk