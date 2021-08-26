Covid: Third of Manx 16 and 17-year-olds have jab
- Published
About a third of Manx 16 and 17-year-olds have now had a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Nearly 600 have received a first dose of the 1,775 who are eligible, in what was described as a good take-up by the Department of Health and Social Care.
The department has so far held two drop-in centres for those in the age bracket, with more planned.
Two more sessions are due to take place within the next week, one in Ramsey on Saturday and one in Peel next Thursday.
A government spokeswoman said staff had indicated young people had been "brilliant to deal with, incredibly polite and friendly" and most were "well informed" regarding consent.
More than 61,000 of the island's adult population have so far received two doses of a vaccine.
