Isle of Man: Cargo ship runs aground near Cranstal
A cargo ship has run aground in the north of the Isle of Man, the island's coastguard has said.
The CEG Orbit was travelling from Liverpool to Belfast before it became stuck near Cranstal overnight, trapping the crew onboard because of coronavirus restrictions.
An operation to tow the 210ft (64m) vessel off the beach will begin during high water between 13:00 and 16:00 BST.
The area remains closed to the public while the rescue effort takes place.
A number of Manx people have gone to take photographs of the beached cargo ship, which was built in 1989.
It is sailing under a Latvian flag and has a carrying capacity of 1,260 tonnes.
A section of the beach, including the Raad ny Follian between Dog Mills and the Phurt, will be shut while the operation is under way.
The crew of the CEG Orbit are unable to leave the vessel due to the Isle of Man's coronavirus entry requirements.
