Douglas man jailed for spitting at police officer
A Douglas man who spat at police in a "disgusting" act has been jailed for four and a half months.
Billy Sumner, 25, of Empire Terrace in Douglas, pleaded guilty to assaulting the officer on 11 June.
Douglas Courthouse heard he became agitated during an arrest and police had to use an incapacitant spray to subdue him.
He then became increasingly aggressive, deliberately spitting at officers as they restrained him.
Sumner was initially described as calm when he was approached by police in his hometown, but became more agitated when they tried to arrest him.
'Genuine remorse'
The court heard his eyes were closed due to the pava spray when he deliberately spat at an officer, hitting him in the face.
His defence said Sumner accepted it was a "disgusting" act, but he had shown "genuine remorse" since the incident.
No charges were brought in relation to the initial arrest.
The court heard he had three previous assault convictions, two in 2018 and a third in 2020, and was under a probation order at the time of the offence.
Sentencing him, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said despite letters demonstrating regret that had been handed to the court, a custodial sentence was the only appropriate punishment.
Mrs Hughes said spitting at an officer was "not only disgusting" but even more unacceptable during a global pandemic.
Sumner was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody. He was also sentenced to an additional 28 days for outstanding fines.
