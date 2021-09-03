Douglas man stabbed friend in row over girlfriend's noise
A "very cowardly" man who stabbed a friend in the back in a row over his "loud" girlfriend has been jailed.
Paul Ford, 30, attacked the man with a kitchen knife at his house on Willaston Crescent in Douglas on 11 July 2020.
Douglas Courthouse heard Ford had been punched by the man after he pushed the man's partner to the ground for making noise while his children slept.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it was "only through luck" that he had not died and jailed Ford for seven years two months.
The court heard Ford, who previously admitted wounding with intent and assault, had been friends with the man since their school days and had invited him, his girlfriend and another man to his home to socialise in the garden.
At about 03:00 BST, he asked them to leave because the woman was being "loud" and his children were in bed.
When she became annoyed, he pushed her three times, knocking her to the ground and bruising her knee and head.
'Degree of premeditation'
Defending his girlfriend, the man punched Ford several times and pulling his jumper pulled over his head.
Ford then picked up a knife, which he had used for a barbecue earlier in the day, and stabbed the man in the back and thigh and slashed his elbow.
Witnesses saw him throw the knife into a neighbour's garden and run into his house topless, covered in spots of blood.
The court heard Ford was also facing a drugs charge at the time after police found two packets containing £40,000 worth of cannabis during a raid at his home in February 2019.
The raid happened after Ford was seen driving a van to the rear of a butcher's shop in Douglas which had the boxes loaded into the back.
He admitted agreeing to store the drugs for money and pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Jailing him for all three offences, Deemster Cook said Ford had "initiated the violence" and there had been a "degree of premeditation" in the attack as he had deliberately picked up the knife to stab his victim.
He said any one of the injuries "could have been fatal" and it was "only through luck they were not".
