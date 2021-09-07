Covid: Third jab to be offered to most vulnerable
- Published
People with severely weakened immune systems are to be offered a third dose of a Covid vaccine on the Isle of Man.
The extra dose would give people the chance to protect themselves further against the virus, a government spokeswoman said.
The move is in line with the latest advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
The roll-out is separate from a potential winter booster programme, which is still being considered.
Third doses will be available to anyone over the age of 12 who is currently immunosuppressed, or had been at the time of their first or second doses.
It is thought that some may not have generated a full immune response to their first two jabs.
Director of public health Henrietta Ewart said those people were "understandably concerned about their risk of illness".
She added: "Though the evidence at an individual level is uncertain, offering the third vaccine dose to this group has the potential to give them added protection," she added.
About 86% of eligible adults on the island have now received two doses of a vaccine. Those eligible for a third will be contacted by letter.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk