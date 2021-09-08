Isle of Man health service complaints time frame could double
People could have twice the amount of time to log a complaint about Manx health or social care services.
It is one of the key proposals that make up a consultation from the Department of Health and Social Care.
It suggests complaints could be made at any time within 12 months, rather than the current six-month limit.
The department said the proposed timescale extension brought it "in line with internationally recognised best practice".
The survey also looks at a number of ways the process could be improved, including the creation a two-stage pathway for making a complaint.
A government spokeswoman said in the short term it was hoped new regulations "will modernise specific aspects of the current process".
The department said the two-stage process was "aligned with the best practice principles of the Ombudsman Association".
From 1 April this year health and social care services became the responsibility of Manx Care.
People have until 18 October to take part in the consultation.
