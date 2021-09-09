Isle of Man election: Covid recovery debated in southern constituency
Four candidates hopeful of representing Arbory, Castletown and Malew as MHKs have put their views forward for scrutiny at a public meeting.
Graham Cregeen, Steve Crowther, Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse are standing in the constituency.
Retaining young workers, hitting climate targets and protecting the island's heritage were among the issues raised at Castletown Community Hall.
The hopefuls also spelled out plans for a post-Covid economic bounce-back.
Graham Cregeen (independent), who has been minister for justice and home affairs since 2020, said the government must try and attract businesses to the island in the face of competition from other countries.
"With the UK facing debts due to what has been paid to Europe, they will be looking at taking our firms where they can", he said.
Mr Cregeen said he wanted the Department for Enterprise to "go out and sell the Isle of Man, rather than waiting for businesses to come here".
Covid has had a 'huge impact", said Steve Crowther (independent), who called for spending on "key areas like the environment, new festivals and glamping facilities to get the economy moving quickly".
"The pandemic has changed our dimensions, particularly in the hospitality sector, and with people working from home," he said.
Mr Crowther added the "island's quality of life is a great plank on which to build the future and pull people together".
Tim Glover (independent) supported diversifying the economy and said there was a "big opportunity" for green industries to develop at a "technology gateway" around Ronaldsway Airport.
"The airport gateway came up five years ago, but nothing has happened. There's a chance to try and make an economic contribution there to affording climate change," he said.
He also said the government needed to "set the example by cutting waste" in its capital projects to avoid "disasters like Douglas promenade".
Jason Moorhouse (independent) said the "key emphasis has got to be on keeping existing small businesses" with government support, as well as encouraging new ones.
"Many are treading water after lockdown, they are hoping to get through Christmas and surviving hand to mouth, it is crucial we keep them", he added.
Mr Moorhouse said the constituency had "some potentially amazing sites like the airport technology gateway", where new businesses can establish themselves.
The four candidates were also quizzed about the election of the chief minister, banking charges on charities and public petitions to Tynwald.
The two seats in Arbory Castletown and Malew have been held by Graham Cregeen and Jason Moorhouse for the past five years.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 23 September.
