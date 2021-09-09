Isle of Man election: Garff candidates reignite cannabis debate
Candidates standing in Garff in the upcoming House of Keys election have discussed a range of issues at a public meeting.
Daphne Caine, Martyn Perkins, Andrew Smith, Jamie Smith and Gareth Young are vying for the two constituency seats for the area.
The island's stance on cannabis was one of the issues raised at the meeting held at Laxey Primary School.
They discussed decriminalisation, prosecution, and medicinal products.
Daphne Caine (independent) said she would "completely support the need to go out to public consultation" on decriminalising cannabis.
She said it was wrong that "particularly young people" could end up with a criminal record for possession of small amounts of the drug and that would prevent them from visiting countries where the drug is legal.
"I find it ridiculous that we are so far behind the times when we are agile and we have the ability to make laws for our own nation," she said.
Martyn Perkins (independent) agreed that something should be done to "break this cycle" of the current laws.
He said producing cannabis on the island for recreational use at home should be considered, "but only certain amounts".
"I wouldn't actually completely legalise it, I would decriminalise it and allow people to have it at home and know the strength that we are producing and tax it," he added.
Relaxing the island's cannabis laws could be a "very slippery slope", Andrew Smith (independent) argued.
He said, although he had "no issue" with the prescription of medicinal cannabis for certain conditions, he was unsure about legalising it for recreational use.
Mr Smith added: "I could be convinced if there's a full consultation with all the various people involved, and they felt that decriminalising cannabis would assist various places."
Supporting decriminalisation, Jamie Smith (independent) said he would "even consider cafes" selling the drug.
However, he said the stance should remain tough on the illegal importation of cannabis, and education and support should be available to those who need it.
"As long as we've got that framework in position I would be quite happy for a relaxation on the general cannabis debate."
Gareth Young (Manx Labour Party) called for the possession and use of the drug to be "decriminalised with immediate effect".
He argued young people were being prosecuted for "very minor infringements", which placed an additional burden on services.
Ahead of any decision on legalisation, there was a need for a "proper public consultation to make sure that the social benefits outweighed any negative side of things", he added.
The ageing population, sewage treatment, taking up a government role, and the island's Covid-19 response were all also debated at the meeting.
The two seats in Garff have been held by Daphne Caine and Martyn Perkins since 2016.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 23 September.
