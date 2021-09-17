Isle of Man election: Who will you vote for on 23 September?
Voters on the Isle of Man will go to the polls on 23 September to elect all 24 members of the House of Keys.
A total of 65 hopefuls are vying for seats in each of the island's 12 constituencies.
Those who are successful will represent their constituents in the Manx parliament for the next five years.
BBC Isle of Man offered each of the candidates the opportunity to answer three key questions. Click on each candidate's name to watch their video.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Castletown Community Hall.
Ayre and Michael
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Jurby Primary School.
Douglas Central
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at St Ninian's High School.
Douglas East
- Clare Barber (independent)
- Joney Faragher (Manx Labour Party)
- Peter Gilmour (independent)
- Michael Josem (Liberal Vannin)
- Jon Joughin (independent)
- Amanda Walker (independent)
- Christine Urquhart (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre.
Douglas North
- David Ashford (independent)
- Kevin Oliphant-Smith (independent)
- Ralph Peake (independent)
- John Wannenburgh (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Willaston Primary School.
Douglas South
- Claire Christian (independent)
- Gerard Higgins (independent)
- Sarah Maltby (Manx Labour Party)
- Paul Quine (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Anagh Coar Primary School.
Garff
- Daphne Caine (independent)
- Martyn Perkins (independent)
- Andrew Smith (independent)
- Jamie Smith (independent)
- Gareth Young (Manx Labour Party)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Laxey Primary School.
Glenfaba and Peel
- Geoffrey Boot (independent)
- Trevor Cowin (independent)
- Tim Crookall (independent)
- Leo Cussons (Isle of Man Green Party)
- Ray Harmer (independent)
- Mikey Lee (independent)
- Kate Lord-Brennan (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at QEII High School.
Middle
- David Fowler (independent)
- Keiran Hannifan (independent)
- Alison Lynch (independent)
- Stu Peters (independent)
- Jane Poole-Wilson (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Braddan Primary School.
Onchan
- Rob Callister (independent)
- James Cherry (independent)
- Julie Edge (independent)
- Michael Leather (independent)
- Peter Willers (Liberal Vannin)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Bemahague School.
Ramsey
- Alex Allinson (independent)
- Robert Cowell (independent)
- Lawrie Hooper (Liberal Vannin)
- Jonathan Kinrade (independent)
- Simon Mann (independent)
- Luke Parker (independent)
- Leonard Singer (independent)
- Erica Spencer (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
Rushen
- Michelle Haywood (independent)
- Mark Kemp (independent)
- Andrew Langan-Newton (Isle of Man Green Party)
- Juan Watterson (independent)
Candidates for the constituency faced questions from voters at a meeting held at Rushen Primary School.
Polling stations in all 12 constituencies will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST.