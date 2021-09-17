Isle of Man election: Leo Cussons - standing for Glenfaba and Peel
The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.
There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.
Leo Cussons (Isle of Man Green Party) is one of seven candidates standing in the constituency of Glenfaba and Peel.
BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Cussons three key questions ahead of polling day.
The other candidates standing for the constituency are Geoffrey Boot, Trevor Cowin, Tim Crookall, Ray Harmer, Mikey Lee and Kate Lord-Brennan.
What are your top three priorities as a candidate?
The sewerage works in Peel, responsibility within Tynwald and government, and a green transformation.
What is the biggest issue facing the island in the next five years and how would you tackle it?
The culture within government, it's fundamental. Creating dynamic organisations to meet project deadlines on budget has evaded our politicians.
Is it possible? There are plenty of countries that achieve 80% satisfaction in their public services. I would argue that both policy and delivery are failing the residents of Glenfaba and Peel.
I expect our political representatives to represent people, this means having their finger on the pulse. No amount of surveys or third-party reports can take away from the fact of someone taking responsibility. It's this culture we must create and enable. It won't happen overnight but it will if we want it to.
Why are you the right candidate?
I get my point across simply, with common sense and sincerity.
I've been advocating these issues in public for the last five years as a green party committee member. We've now made extraordinary progress and I now want to use my legal, personal and business experience skills to complete this work.
For manifesto pledges to mean something, we need to work with parties that are invested in seeing the constituency succeed.