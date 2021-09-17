Isle of Man election: David Fowler - standing for Middle
The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.
There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.
David Fowler (independent) is one of five candidates standing in the constituency of Middle.
BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Fowler three key questions ahead of polling day.
The other candidates standing for the constituency are Keiran Hannifin, Alison Lynch, Stu Peters and Jane Poole-Wilson.
What are your top three priorities as a candidate?
Looking after the environment. Looking after the health service. Improving the level of democracy within Tynwald, because there's collective responsibility, which I want to see removed because people end up getting sacked if they vote against their beliefs and their constituents' beliefs. And that's wrong, that needs to change.
What is the biggest issue facing the island in the next five years and how would you tackle it?
Probably not running out of money. They're still spending too much. This administration talked about the programme SAVE, it just flew out the window. They haven't made any efficiencies. If we keep spending the way we are, we're going to either have to raise taxes or go bankrupt or something.
We need to make the correct efficiencies and adjust our spending correctly so we have a good amount of money to keep everything ticking over nicely.
Why are you the right candidate?
Because I'm just really passionate, I was to put all my effort and energy into it.
If you vote for me I'll hit the ground running, I'll spend every day helping everyone and everything, and getting the island working better.