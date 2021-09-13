Isle of Man police stabbing: Officer and woman seriously injured
- Published
A police officer and a woman suffered "serious injuries" when they were attacked with a knife at an address on the Isle of Man, a force has said.
Isle of Man Police said the officer was conducting inquiries in Ramsey at about 20:00 BST on Sunday and was stabbed, along with a female resident.
A spokesman said the woman and the officer were treated at Noble's Hospital and later discharged.
He said a person has been arrested over the attack.
He added that people should avoid speculating about what had happened on social media while investigations continue.
