Kirk Michael man sentenced for agreeing to be sent cannabis in post
- Published
A man who became involved in something "quite stupid" when he agreed to receive cannabis worth about £2,500 through the post for someone else has been handed a suspended sentence.
Douglas Courthouse was told Christopher Nobbs, 19, was arrested after the parcel was intercepted in July 2020.
The court heard Nobbs would not name the person the drugs were for because he feared having his "head kicked in".
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced him to nine months, suspended for a year.
The court was told police were called to the Spring Valley postal sorting office on 3 July 2020 after staff identified a suspicious package addressed to Nobbs at his home in Faaie Ny Cabbal in Kirk Michael.
Police opened the parcel and found a red shoe box containing five packets of cannabis.
After being arrested, Nobbs admitted he had agreed to receive the parcel, but would not say who for because he did not "want to be known as a grass".
He pleaded guilty to importing the drug at an earlier hearing.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said although Nobbs said he "knew" the parcel would contain cannabis when he agreed to receive it, he "didn't know" for sure cannabis would definitely be sent and had it instead contained Class A drugs, he could have been facing a lengthy custodial sentence.
Nobbs was also handed a 12-month supervision order.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk