Covid: Port Erin care home closed to visitors after outbreak
A two-week ban on visitors has been brought in at a care home in the Isle of Man following a Covid-19 outbreak.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said while the cases were identified to two units at Southlands in Port Erin, four of its units had been closed to prevent any further spread.
Visiting will only be permitted in "essential or exceptional circumstances", she added.
Those granted permission to visit will have to adhere to strict controls.
The Gansey and Bradda dementia units and Day Centre on the same site remain open as they have a separate entrance.
All other Manx Care homes remain open with "minimal restrictions", including temperature checks on arrival and the wearing of PPE.
Those restrictions will be reviewed in a week's time.
Manx Care's head of adult services, Jonathan Carey, said the measures were designed to "ensure we're protecting our vulnerable residents and still able to deliver a safe and effective service".
"We all need to remain vigilant and consider the health and wellbeing of everyone living in, working in and visiting Manx Care settings - including those where visiting is permitted," he said.
He added that the health body had made "some very tough decisions" and did not take "closing our doors lightly".
