Covid: Isle of Man border restrictions eased further
- Published
Covid-19 testing and isolation rules at the Isle of Man's border have been scrapped for all Manx residents regardless of their vaccination status.
The latest relaxation of restrictions also allows visitors who have tested positive for the virus in the last six months to travel freely.
Previously anyone not fully vaccinated was required to take a PCR test and isolate until a negative result.
All travellers are still required to fill in a landing form.
The easing of rules only applies to those from within the Common Travel Area (CTA), and all arrivals are still urged to take a lateral flow test after reaching the island.
Those travelling under the "natural immunity" pathway will be required to show proof of a positive PCR test result, recorded at least 11 days before arrival.
The exemption only applies to infections recorded within the CTA and those arriving must not have travelled further afield during the preceding 10 days.
A government spokeswoman said the latest change followed guidance from the European Centre on Disease Control.
She said: "Evidence from a number of studies point towards protection from reinfection for a number of months.
"And while people can remain positive for 10 days after diagnosis, they are unlikely to carry infectious viral particles after 10 days."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk