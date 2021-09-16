Covid: Isle of Man to offer booster jabs to over-50s
About 40,000 people on the Isle of Man are to be offered a Covid-19 booster jab, the government has said.
The jabs will be rolled out to those over 50, front-line health and care workers, those with underlying health conditions and those who live with an immunosuppressed person.
Those eligible will be offered the jab six months after their second dose.
It brings the island into line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
The roll-out has been planned ahead of the winter, when people are more likely to gather indoors and respiratory viruses are more common.
A government spokesman said it would begin in the next few weeks.
A decision on whether those with severely weakened immune systems who have already been offered a third primary vaccination will also be offered a booster will reviewed following the roll-out of those jabs.
Almost 90% of eligible adults on the island have now received one dose, with about 87% having been given both jabs.
