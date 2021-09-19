Isle of Man election: Douglas North discusses island's global profile
Douglas North candidates in the House of Keys election have debated local and national issues at a public meeting.
David Ashford, Kevin Oliphant-Smith (who was unable to attend), Ralph Peake and John Wannenburgh are all vying for a seat.
How the island could maintain and improve its international profile was one topic discussed by the MHK hopefuls at Willaston Primary School.
Suicide rates, period poverty and hemp production were also discussed.
David Ashford (independent), who served as health and social care minister for the last three years, said the island had an "opportunity to be a centre of innovation".
"We have the international contacts out there to be able to grow the economy in that way and for people to see the Isle of Man as a centre for excellence," he said.
He added that the island needed "to continue to build on those relationships, because that is what will actually boost our economy in the future".
Kevin Oliphant-Smith (independent), speaking after the hustings, said the island should "lead by example in regards to climate change" as well as in "legislation put forward".
He said that while the Isle of Man now had an Equality Act, that was "just the foundation" and the government needed to "do a lot more in tourism to attract people".
For the island to look "favourable on the world stage", Mr Oliphant-Smith said issues like mental health, housing and hospital waiting lists needed to be addressed first.
Ralph Peake (independent) said the island should focus of renewable energy, as "we are surrounded by natural resources, so what an opportunity to actually be a leader in that area".
He said the island could be at the "forefront of creating an energy system that not only can power the island, but actually export".
"That would then unlock opportunities here", he added, calling for more environmentally-friendly houses to be built which would not need to rely on fossil fuels.
John Wannenburgh (independent) said to stay relevant the island's "social responsibility is very important".
"We need to stand up and not just be an e-gaming centre, not just be a finance sector... we need to be taking our fair share of Afghan refugees, that's the right thing to do," he said.
"We want to stand tall amongst our peers, that's the way to do it... we need to lead, we don't need to follow", he added.
The two seats in Douglas North have been held by David Ashford and Ralph Peake for the last five years.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 23 September.
