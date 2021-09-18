Howard Quayle: Isle of Man chief minister 'recovering well' after stroke
- Published
The Isle of Man's chief minister is being treated in hospital after suffering a stroke.
Howard Quayle is "recovering well" but will remain in hospital for a time "for observation and to receive post-stroke care", a government spokesman said.
The business of government was "continuing as normal", he added.
Mr Quayle was admitted to Noble's Hospital after becoming unwell while at government offices in Douglas on Friday morning.
In a statement, the 54-year-old said: "I am grateful to those colleagues who spotted the early signs of a stroke and urged me to seek medical attention.
"The care I received and continue to receive from the Manx Care team has been amazing. I can't thank them enough."
First elected to serve the constituency of Middle in the House of Keys in 2011, Mr Quayle has been the island's chief minister since 2016.
In May, he announced he would be stepping down from Manx politics following the general election on 23 September.
However, he will remain as the head of the Isle of Man Government until his successor is appointed on 12 October.
