Isle of Man police stabbing: Man faces wounding charge
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with injuring a police officer and a woman in an alleged knife attack on the Isle of Man.
Stephen Binding, of Princes Avenue in Ramsey, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The officer and the woman were injured on Seamount Road on 12 September.
The 30-year old is also charged with criminal damage to a property on Windsor Road on the same day.
Isle of Man Police previously said both the officer and the woman were treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries at Noble's Hospital.
Douglas Courthouse heard Mr Binding had also received treatment for self-inflicted injuries to his neck.
No pleas were taken at the hearing and he was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at the court on 28 September.
