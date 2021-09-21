Man jailed for importing drugs to Isle of Man and assaulting girl
A "dangerous immature fool" who admitted being involved in importing "significant quantities" of cannabis to the Isle of Man and indecently assaulting a child has been jailed.
Matthew Williams, 18, was involved in the importation of more than £60,000 of cannabis in 2019 and 2020.
A court heard he also indecently assaulted a girl, who was 12 years old at the time, after befriending her.
Deemster Graeme Cook jailed him for three years and three months.
The court heard a package containing more than £9,000 of cannabis addressed to Williams at his home in May Hill in Ramsey was intercepted at the town's postal sorting office on 23 December 2019.
He was arrested after trying to collect it and initially told police he thought it could be a Christmas present from his father.
A search of his phone found photographs of similar packages, and images on his social media accounts suggesting the supply of the drug.
He later told police he had agreed to accept the parcel for someone else in exchange for a small amount of cannabis for personal use.
'Clear evidence'
On 2 December, Williams tried to take delivery of a parcel addressed to Michael Gawne at a house in Waterloo Road, but was told it had already been returned to the sorting office.
That package was found to contain more than £51,000 of cannabis, and messages on Williams' phone showed he had arranged for the importation of a large amount of the drug in the days prior via a UK contact.
He told police had gone to collect the parcel after being threatened by someone else.
The court was told at that time Gawne, 19, had already been arrested after a parcel containing almost 1,500 ecstasy tablets, valued between £14,600 and £21,600, had been reported to police as suspicious two days previously by the occupants of the home as he no longer lived there.
He told police he had brokered deals on behalf of other people but had done so under duress.
Prosecutors said there was "clear evidence" he had been involved in the supply of drugs.
Gawne pleaded guilty to involvement in the importation of both the cannabis and the ecstasy, and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.
Williams pleaded guilty to two charges of importing cannabis and attempting to possess the drug with intent to supply.
He also admitted charges of indecent assault, gross indecency with a child under the age of 16, and possession of indecent images, relating to the assault of a girl on 17 May.
Both men were sentenced at Douglas Courthouse on Friday.
Placing Williams on the sex offenders register for 10 years, Deemster Cook said he was "not just an immature fool, but a dangerous immature fool in respect of young girls".
